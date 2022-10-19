Have you ever been in a situation where another person tries to convince you that you’re wrong and that you’re misremembering the facts. Even if you have proof? Then you’ve experienced gaslighting. Now while it is a buzzword being said around the internet, gaslighting is often a form of abuse. Megan Engdahl is a Clinical Therapist and Owner of MK Counseling, LLC. She stopped by to help us navigate gaslighting should we ever find ourselves in the situation.
