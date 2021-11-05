What is EFT tapping and how can this holistic technique benefit you?

We are always looking for better ways to relieve our stress. Medications may work, but they have side effects. So in an effort to seek the peace, many people are now turning to an alternative solution that is known as EFT Tapping. Today’s guest is Veronika Ludewig. She’s the owner of Bodyworks by Veronika and she’s here to explain more about what this alternative method is and how it works. She’s also going to demonstrate a couple of tapping techniques for us that could help ease your stress or pain without a pill.
