What is EFT tapping and how can this holistic technique benefit you?

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) --The Artists of the Plains Art Show & Sale is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend. Works by 25 artists from across the region, including Augustana University students, will be on display and for sale at the downtown Hilton Garden Inn from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. That's followed by a reception and awards program at 7:30 p.m. at the Center for Western Studies on the Augustana campus.

The St. Michael Fall Bazaar & Bake Sale includes vendors selling homemade crafts, baked goods and concessions. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Michael School, located at 1600 S. Marion Road in Sioux Falls. Proceeds will support St. Michael Youth Group activities.