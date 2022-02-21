Cryptocurrency. It’s a word you’re probably familiar with, but do you know exactly what it is? With all the information on the web and social media, it can be easy to form an opinion without actually understanding what cryptocurrency is. Will Janklow is a researcher and developer in crypto. He started his journey with this back in 2013 and has been doing it full time for the last six and a half years. He stopped by the studio to help us better understand what it is and how it works.

Tips to start learning about cryptocurrency