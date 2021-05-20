While death is a certainty, for many of us the process of dying is something that can come with a lot of choices to be made and a lot of uncertainty. And while death is often viewed as scary, sad and stressful, there are ways to get holistic help during this honored time of life.
Beth Davis is an end of life Doula. She joins us to talk about death and the process of dying.
What is a ‘death doula’?
