We’re just a few months away from kicking off the greatest time of year, no, not Santa Claus, even better. We’re inching closer to the start of the 2023 Levitt at the Falls season. So, it’s time to get those dancing shoes on to spend a little time in under the summer sun.

No one is more excited than Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson

This season gets kicked off on June 2nd and the team with Levitt at the falls is making their announcement coming May 4th. But have you ever stopped to wonder what it takes to put together a summer of fun at the Levitt Shell? Well, you’re in luck because Nancy joined us to break down how their team builds the perfect season and give us a sneak peek of the upcoming Levitt National Tour.

Nancy Halverson and Ashley Thompson

If you’re looking to get in on the summer of fun with Levitt at the Falls, including 50 Levitt main stage concerts be sure to set aside your weekends from June 2nd through September 9th on your calendar, and be sure to join us here on Thursday may fourth to see all the fabulous acts coming to the shell this summer. It’s sure to summer of excitement. For more information you can call Levitt at the falls at 605-271-1560. Or head online to levittsiouxfalls.org.

And, you’re going to want to be sure to not miss the Levitt National Tour stop as they present La Santa Cecilia on Saturday June 24th at Levitt at the Falls. We know we’ll be there!