Music makes the world go round. Most of us have our go-to music to pump us up before a big event. Certain songs remind us of cherished memories and bring a sense of nostalgia. There is even a theory that suggests listening to Mozart’s music can temporarily boost a person’s intelligence or cognitive abilities. Abby Roseland is a board certified music therapist working in Sioux Falls and chair of the SD Music Therapy Task Force. This past week was South Dakota Music Therapy Week and she joined us today to fill us in on the importance of music therapy in our communities.