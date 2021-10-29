What are ‘Angel Readings’ and how can you use them?

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Planning your life is something that many people seek guidance on. Do you leave your current job for something new? Should you take a chance on a new love? How do you know who you can turn to when it comes down to brass tax?
Jackie Bolstad is an intuitive, and is the owner of Thymes Gate. She’s joining us on set today to give us a crash course into Angel Readings, and how they may help to unravel life’s mysteries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 