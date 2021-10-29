Planning your life is something that many people seek guidance on. Do you leave your current job for something new? Should you take a chance on a new love? How do you know who you can turn to when it comes down to brass tax?
Jackie Bolstad is an intuitive, and is the owner of Thymes Gate. She’s joining us on set today to give us a crash course into Angel Readings, and how they may help to unravel life’s mysteries.
What are ‘Angel Readings’ and how can you use them?
