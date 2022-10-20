When you are in pain, suddenly everything in your world is harder to do, if it gets done at all.



And far too many of us just try to “tough it out.” But what if you didn’t have to live with the pain? And the solution could be found sooner than you think?



At West River Acupuncture and Wellness in Rapid City, they want to make those pain-filled days a thing of the past. We recently found out how they can help when we stopped by the clinic to talk with Dr. Ariann Wolff and her community outreach coordinator, Katie Doerkson who introduced us to a West River Acupuncture and Wellness patient, Ruth Crawford.

Call today to schedule a consultation with Dr. Wolff and her compassionate team at West River Acupuncture & Wellness in Rapid City.



To make an appointment, you can call 605-981-5522. You can also request an appointment online at westriveracupuncture.com.