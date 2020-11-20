We’re not kitten, feline fostering is meowtains of fun

If you ask anyone who has a pet currently, or has in the past you will quickly learn how rewarding the experience can be. Getting to care for an animal can bring zen to a hectic life. What if you wanted to enhance not just your life, but also the animals? Katie Day and Sheila Dumdei from Almost Home Canine Rescue explain how rewarding the process of feline fostering can be.

To sign up to foster kittens or adopt one of the kittens from today’s segment, you can email info@almosthomecaninerescue.com.