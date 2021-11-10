Working out can provide a grounding energy for many. From feeling your feet hit the pavement as you run your favorite path, to heading out on a bike trail and getting lost in the best way, or of course, feeling your mind clear as you shift from pose to pose at your favorite yoga class.
Today we’re joined by Yoga Instructor, Kendra Brouwer and Chrissy Meyer, who is the Communication Director with the American Heart Association, which is benefitting from this year’s YogaFest.
Third annual YogaFest comes to the Sioux Falls Convention Center
Working out can provide a grounding energy for many. From feeling your feet hit the pavement as you run your favorite path, to heading out on a bike trail and getting lost in the best way, or of course, feeling your mind clear as you shift from pose to pose at your favorite yoga class.