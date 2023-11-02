Have you heard of resistance training? It’s a type of exercise that uses weights, resistance bands, or your body weight to build strength and endurance. If you’re looking to improve your fitness and live a healthier life, resistance training is something worth considering.



No one knows that better than Becca Jordre. She’s a professor of Physical Therapy with the School of Health Sciences at the University of South Dakota with a focus on older adults.



She was here to explain why resistance training not only helps to improve muscle tone and definition, but it also helps to increase bone density, which is crucial for preventing osteoporosis later in life.