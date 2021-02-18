How to increase the efficacy of your face mask

As more contagious variants of COVID-19 continue to spread across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control has officially updated its guidance to recommend double-masking and the use of a surgical mask with a tight fit to maximize protection against the virus.



So we did a little research and decided those new guidelines probably makes this a good time to get us all up-to-date on the Do’s and Don’ts of wearing the right amount of face mask protection.



Because even though more people of being vaccinated, it doesn’t mean you should let down your guard against the coronavirus just yet.