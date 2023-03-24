We’re a couple months into the year, which means we have to ask the question, how are you doing on your New Year’s health resolutions? Well, if you’re anything like the rest of us it may have fallen to the wayside, after all we all know the older you get the harder it can be to take on a healthier lifestyle.



We were joined by Lindsey Theuninck & Hannah Fiedler, instructors with B|Well companies.



They explained why it’s so important to encourage a healthy lifestyle in early adulthood to set yourself up for a healthier future.