While they say that exercise releases endorphins and makes you feel on top-of-the-world, some things can be a little intimidating.



Take for example, the deadlift. The name alone can make a person take a step back and maybe rethink the move.



Thankfully, we were joined by co-owner of CPM fitness Annie Mello to break down a few variations on the classic deadlift so our spirits- and our backs – don’t end up crushed in defeat.