12 Days of Christmas: Workout edition

Are those holiday cookies starting to catch up with you? Does your Santa suit fit a little too well? While the holidays are a time to rejoice and be merry, we’re not all super welcoming of the extra holiday pounds.
Thankfully, we were able to take a page from those 10 leaping lords and get in a holiday workout with fitness coach, Jordan Wheeler.
He’s stopped by the set today to show us how we can get in a holiday workout that won’t make you miss too much of the revelry while still keeping your health goals in mind.
12 Days of Christmas Workout
12 Mountain climbers
11 Crunches/double crunches
10 reverse lunges/lunge jumps
9 leg raises/ leg to hip raises
8 lateral lunges/skater lunges
7 push ups/power push ups
6 side plank hip raises/side plank crunchs
5 squats/jump squats
4 bicycle crunches/Russian bicycles
3 high knees x3/tuck jumps
2 alternating single leg v-ups/v-ups
1 burpee/burpee with a push up
Beginner: 1-2 rounds straight through (rest as needed)
Advanced: 2-3 rounds straight through (minimal rest)
Challenge: Perform as if singing the song – 1st round is 1 burpee, 2nd round is 2 alternating v-ups and 1 burpee, 3rd round 3 high knees 2 alt v-ups and 1 burpee, etc. (12 rounds total)