12 Days of Christmas: Workout edition

Wellness
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Newsletter

Are those holiday cookies starting to catch up with you? Does your Santa suit fit a little too well? While the holidays are a time to rejoice and be merry, we’re not all super welcoming of the extra holiday pounds.

Thankfully, we were able to take a page from those 10 leaping lords and get in a holiday workout with fitness coach, Jordan Wheeler.

He’s stopped by the set today to show us how we can get in a holiday workout that won’t make you miss too much of the revelry while still keeping your health goals in mind.

12 Days of Christmas Workout

12 Mountain climbers

11 Crunches/double crunches

10 reverse lunges/lunge jumps

9 leg raises/ leg to hip raises

8 lateral lunges/skater lunges

7 push ups/power push ups

6 side plank hip raises/side plank crunchs

5 squats/jump squats

4 bicycle crunches/Russian bicycles

3 high knees x3/tuck jumps

2 alternating single leg v-ups/v-ups

1 burpee/burpee with a push up

Beginner: 1-2 rounds straight through (rest as needed)

Advanced: 2-3 rounds straight through (minimal rest)

Challenge: Perform as if singing the song – 1st round is 1 burpee, 2nd round is 2 alternating v-ups and 1 burpee, 3rd round 3 high knees 2 alt v-ups and 1 burpee, etc. (12 rounds total)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 