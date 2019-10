It's Halloween and if you have trick-or-treaters at home you already know how exciting this night can be for kids. Speaking of kids, we have some very excited trick-or-treaters who are in the studio with us today to show off their Halloween costumes. Karen Benitez-Lopez, Spanish teacher with EmBe in Sioux Falls, introduces us to some of the little ghosts and princesses you just might just be seeing at your doorstep tonight.