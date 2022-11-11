When you get together with friends or family on the weekend, it’s nice to unwind with a beer, a beverage, or even a bottle of wine. But most of us aren’t mixologists and we usually don’t have a recipe box filled with the directions to create cocktail concoctions. That’s where our friends at WilLiquors can come in pretty handy. Not only do they carry more than 8,000 varieties of wine, spirits and beer in their 26,000 square foot superstore, but as Ashley found out on a recent visit there, they’ve also got the knowledge to make sure you’re served right. It’s time for a Weekend Warm-up with WilLiquors.

WilLiquors is Sioux Falls’ largest liquor shop. It’s honestly unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, so stop and see it for yourself. They’re located at 3525 West Avera Drive in Sioux Falls. And you can find their specials and selection on their website at williquors.com. They’re open seven days a week and curbside service is available. Whatever you’re looking for, they can help you start your weekend warmup at WilLiquors.