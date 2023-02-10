Do you know what you’re getting your sweetie for Valentine’s Day? Maybe you’re going the traditional route and picking up grocery store flowers and a box of chocolates, or perhaps the simple card is your mainstay for the holiday. But, are you looking for something to really wow your love? If so, you’re in luck. Jeremy Lloyd is the Wine manager of WilLiquors in Sioux Falls. He stopped by to give us a guide, and a taste, to all the last minute gifts that wilLiquors has to offer, and trust me when I say, that can almost replace the feeling of love.

WilLiquors is Sioux Falls’ largest liquor shop. It’s honestly unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, so stop and see it for yourself. They’re located at 3625 West Avera Drive in Sioux Falls. And you can find their specials and selection on their website at wilLiquors.com. They’re open seven days a week and curbside service is available. Whatever you’re looking for, they can help you start your weekend warmup at WilLiquors.