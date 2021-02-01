We LOVE making Valentines for seniors

Feelings of isolation, missing our loved ones, wanting nothing more than a hug – these are feelings most of us identify with as we navigate our way through this pandemic. But if we feel this way, we can only imagine how those living in senior living communities feel.

Holly Anderson-Hintz started Joyful Journeys by Holly as a way to stay positive during her own mother’s journey through cancer. She’s here today to tell us how we can all bring some joy to Valentine’s Day for those who need it most right now.

You can email Holly at joyfuljourneysbyholly@gmail.com for more information.

