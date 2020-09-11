We celebrate Grandparents Day with local grandfather, Kelly Grogan

After your children grow up and leave home, life changes. Your adult children start getting married and having children of their own. Then, it’s time for another transition–welcome to your new role as a grandparent. Kelly Grogan has been blessed as grandfather eight times over, which means he has plenty to celebrate on Grandparents Day this Sunday. He joined us to share his experience as a grandparent and offer some advice for those of us who have yet to assume the role.

