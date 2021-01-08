Ways to support healthcare workers during COVID-19

It seems like there may be a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, but there is still quite a bit of time to go in the fight against COVID-19. Which means that we can’t forget about the heroes risking their own lives and health everyday on the front lines.



It’s more important than ever that we show health care workers how appreciated they are. How can we do that? Well, we’ve done a bit of research, and while speaking to those health care workers we learned exactly what they need to keep going as they continue the battle.

Here is a list of a few of our ideas and resources! Watch the full segment to learn more.

Monetary Gifts

Buy groceries and have them delivered

Send electronic gift cards (everyone loves to get a Starbucks gift card texted to them!)

Send take-out food (if sending to their floor or unit, check first to make sure it is ok)

Pay a bill or service for them – even if it’s just a parking ticket

Charitable Chores

Shovel their sidewalks

Clean their homes

Run errands

Take care of seasonal home maintenance issues

Stop to let their dog out for them/take their dog on a walk

Caring for Children

Provide childcare

Focus on fun distractions for their children

Sign their kids up for a subscription box of fun new activities

Coordinate activities and rides

Minimize the Mania

Listen – As one viewer commented, listen to them vent even when their stories are so filled with holes due to HIPPA that they don’t make any sense – just listen.

Social distanced support – a walk outside, something to just be there for them and destress.

Gift cards to the spa or for a massage – or anything related to helping with the back pain from being on your feet all day trying to save lives

Personal training sessions or things to support their health (since they have likely been so focused on everyone else’s health that their own wellness hasn’t been prioritized)

Sleeping masks and comfortable shoes make great gifts!

Disaster Distress Helpline: Call or text 1-800-985-5990

Local HelpLine: Call or text 211

Learn more about mental health stresses for healthcare workers and first responders from the CDC here: Healthcare Personnel and First Responders: How to Cope with Stress and Build Resilience During the COVID-19 Pandemic | CDC

Support their work