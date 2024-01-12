What was your first job? I would be surprised if you said anything other than a customer service role. Whether you started in retail, fast food, catering waiter, or even a lemonade stand doesn’t matter, you’ve likely worked in customer service–at least for awhile.



And, as we well know, dealing with customer service can sometimes be… challenging, to say the least. Let’s be honest: Having to calm down a Karen isn’t on anyone’s “good day” list. And if you’re the Karen…



Wendy Alexander is a talent scout with POET, and her years in the business have made her an expert at customer service on both sides of the equation.



She stopped by to share some tips for all of us on how to survive customer service and even a few tips that may help you in your daily life.