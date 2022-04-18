Want to feel great and do something good for other people at the same time? Then, you should volunteer. Jennie Marks is the Volunteer Connections Manager for the Helpline Center, which links wanna-be volunteers with very worthy causes across KELOLAND, and Katie Willemssen is with First National Bank. While April is National Volunteer Month and this week is National Volunteer Week, Jenni spends every day recognizing the importance of volunteering and honoring the significant contributions volunteers make to our communities. Katie stopped by with Jennie to share how First National Bank makes volunteering a priority.

