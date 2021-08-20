In the last year, people around the country have made strides in creating a more inclusive environment for their friends & neighbors. Yet, some are still asking whether schools could be a more welcoming place for all students & faculty.
We’re being joined by Marcella Prokop Director of Access and Workforce Opportunity at Southeast Technical College.
She’s here to explain how parents can be the key to unlocking a more unified, inclusive school environment.
Ways parents can influence diversity, equity and inclusion in schools
