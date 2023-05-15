You’ve tried cutting calories, eating healthy and adding more exercise to your routine, but you still can’t seem to lose weight. If you can relate to this, you could be dealing with something called “weight loss resistance,” which causes your body to hang onto extra weight, no matter what you do. Morgan Willard is a Registered Dietitian and the owner of Women’s Nutrition Co. She knows how frustrating and confusing hitting a wall in your weight loss can be. She joined us to explain more about the factors that can cause your body to go into weight-loss resistance mode. And, more importantly, she also shared some tips for overcoming it.

Tips for dealing with weight loss resistance