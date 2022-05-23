Pow-Wows, by definition, are Native American gatherings in which American Indians sing, dance, reconnect with old friends and celebrate their rich ancestral histories. Pow-Wows are also one of the best ways to experience traditional Native American culture.



Lawrence West, the owner of the Watecha Bowl Restaurant; and local Artist, Jerry Fogg joined us today to tell us more about a very exciting Pow-Wow they are planning for Labor Day weekend.



It’s being called, “Gathering of the People” and Lawrence and his team are hoping you will help in the effort to celebrate the Native American culture.

The First Annual Gathering of the People is sponsored by Watecha Bowl in Sioux Falls. One look at their menu and you know they’re serving up a celebration of traditional Lakota foods. You’ll find them at 2305 West Madison Street in Sioux Falls. They’re open Monday through Saturday from noon until 10 PM, so you can satisfy your cravings.