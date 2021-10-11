Watecha Bowl grows with announcement of first franchise partner

It can be a challenge to start a business in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, let alone grow one, but that’s exactly what our next guests have managed to do with Watecha Bowl which features a Native American-based menu. What started out as a food truck in March of 2020 led to a restaurant in Sioux Falls just one year later And, as you are about to hear, owners Lawrence and Sophie West aren’t letting something like the coronavirus slow them down.



In fact, they’ve got some exciting news to share with us. They’re also going to tell us about the role food plays in the Native American culture and how Watecha bowl is meeting that need.

One look at the menu at Watecha Bowl and you know they’re serving up a celebration of traditional Lakota Foods. You’ll find them at 2305 West Madison Street in Sioux Falls. Starting next month, you’ll find them in Norfolk, Nebraska at 1700 Market Lane. And soon, they are planning to open a third location in Arizona. You can order online at watecha-bowl.heartlandordering.US for curbside pickup or delivery. They’re open from noon until 8 PM, so you can satisfy your cravings!