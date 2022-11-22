November isn’t just about one holiday. In fact, what first started out as a push for a day of recognition of the significant contributions that Indigenous Peoples have made to the establishment and growth of the U.S., has now grown into a month-long recognition known as Native American Heritage Month.

It is in that spirit that our guests are hosting a very special event for that purpose. Lawrence and Sophie West are the owners of Watecha Bowl in Sioux Falls.

They joined us today to tell us more about it. They also brought some new items in the restaurant that we know are going to be a big hit with many people for the holidays.

One look at the menu at Watecha Bowl and you know they’re serving up a celebration of traditional Lakota Foods. You’ll find them at 2305 West Madison Street in Sioux Falls. You can find their menu online at Watecha-Bowl.com and be sure and like them on Facebook to get the inside track on the latest happenings, including the Native American Heritage Month Thanksgiving Day Feed and specials.