Watch the 2020 Golden Globe winning film “Parasite” at Cinema Falls

Movie-goers and critics alike are raving about the South Korean social satire from filmmaker, Bong Joon-Ho. “Parasite” follows the Kims, a destitute family who form an elaborate scheme to infiltrate the wealthy household of the Parks family. KELOLAND residents haven’t yet had a chance to win this 2020 Golden Globe winning foreign language film yet, but thanks to Cinema Falls, they will be able to do just that this Friday. Julie Anderson Friesen, the mayor of Cinema Falls, tells us why this movie is a must-see and how you can get the opportunity to see it.

You can find more information at CinemaFalls.com .