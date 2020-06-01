Washington Pavilion begins phased reopening today

Of all the problems that the COVID-19 Pandemic has caused in our lives, there is one problem that you likely aren't hearing a lot about on the evening news or reading about in your social media feed -the increase in domestic violence and abuse. Yet the rise in cases comes as no surprise to people like, Kayla McCall, an attorney with East River Legal Services who joins us in the studio today. We are also joined via live zoom with Nichole Townsend, who is the Pro Bono and Outreach Coordinator with East River Legal Services. They describe their efforts to make sure the victims of domestic violence in our area have a place to turn for legal representation to help them break out of a violent cycle. They are also sharing exactly where you can get their help, if you need it.

For more information go to ERLServices.org.