If you’re one of the many who have tuned in every Monday since mid-September to see us pull together a complete show worth of Barbie & Ken costumes, we don’t need to tell you how much time and effort we’ve been putting in on this year’s spook-fest. But at this point, we’re a little Barbie’d out.



But if you’d like to make a quick costume switch before the big night, you’re in luck. We were joined by model and stylist Sarah Westerman. Sarah was here to guide us through how we can shop our own closets for the perfect last-minute Halloween costume.