Here on KELOLAND Living we’ve been doing our best to dig into diversity, equity and inclusion issues. We’ve had meaningful conversations about topics such as representation, anti-racism and co-opting cultures. But what about tokenism? When does someone’s effort, or perceived effort turn into tokenism, and what are the consequences?
Angela Lammers is local business owner and community leader in Sioux Falls. She joined us today to have a conversation about tokenism – and about what real inclusion means.
Hear more from Angela here: Making meaningful introductions
