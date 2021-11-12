At some point, all homeowners face the same questions: what should I do with my floors? Or does my kitchen need a tile backsplash? Or is it time to makeover the bathroom with a new look? And which of these projects will increase your home’s value?
Our next guests know all about the benefits of adding tile or stone in your home. Amy Wollman is the Sales Manager at Syverson Tile and Stone. And Kristi Becker is a Sales Associate with the company. They’re here to show us some of the latest trends in tile and stone if you’re looking for a way to Freshen up your space before the holidays.
Want to impress your holiday guests? Syverson Tile and Stone is here for you
At some point, all homeowners face the same questions: what should I do with my floors? Or does my kitchen need a tile backsplash? Or is it time to makeover the bathroom with a new look? And which of these projects will increase your home’s value?