Voyage Federal Credit Union’s commitment to the community extends online

Most of us invest a significant amount of time, money and effort on getting a job, but we pay very little attention to managing the money we make once we have that job. And as our next guests know, having a solid plan for your money is often more important than how much you are making. Jeff Schmidt is the new CEO of Voyage Federal Credit Union and Jessica Stienstra is Voyage’s Marketing Manager. They tell us more about Voyage, its commitment to the community, and why they are also committed to making sure you’re making smart decisions about your money.
