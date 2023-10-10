Conflict is an unavoidable part of family life, but how it’s managed and resolved greatly impacts the mental well-being of every family member differently.



And ongoing or unresolved family conflict can have profound psychological and emotional effects on individuals.



That’s why Volunteers of America, Dakotas is focused on helping create and support healthy individuals, families and communities by providing services that foster understanding and healing.



Rebecca Deelstra is the organization’s Managing Director of Marketing & Business Development.



And Dr. Tracy Williams is a Psychologist at Volunteers of America, Dakotas.



They stopped by to tell us more about the program and it’s services that help people and families heal.

Volunteers of America, Dakotas offers affordable behavioral health services including: assessments, individual and group counseling, mediation, and crisis intervention available to youth, adults, couples, and families.



Medicaid and most insurances are accepted. A sliding fee scale is also available, thanks to the support of United Way.



You can help them change lives and impact our community by working, volunteering or donating to VOA, Dakotas. Contact them by phone at 605-344-1414 and online at VOA-dakotas.org.



Volunteers of America, Dakotas focuses on bringing higher levels of care and safety through safe, nurturing environments where individuals and families become healthy and self-sufficient.