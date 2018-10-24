KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Volunteering Opportunities At Active Generations

by:

Posted: / Updated:
active generations_1540399963574.jpg.jpg

Today’s senior centers rely strongly on volunteers to help them provide meaningful activities and programs for their members. No where is that spirit of volunteerism stronger than at Active Generations in Sioux Falls. But they need more help and are hoping you will answer their call. 

*SPECIAL OFFER: Give them a call or contact them online at they will give you a one month free trial membership, just for telling them you saw this segment on KELOLAND Living. 

Active Generations

2300 West 46th Street

(605) 336-6722

www.activegenerations.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps