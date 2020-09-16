Volunteer adventures await at Outdoor Campus

These days and in this kind of weather, most of us don’t need an excuse to go outdoors. Any place that isn’t inside our homes is a welcome relief. Alex Osborne, the volunteer coordinator for the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls, and Jason Nelson, the Outdoor Campus’ Outreach Program Coordinator, tell us how volunteers at The Outdoor Campus get to experience a variety of opportunities. These opportunities help both the volunteers and the visitors to the Sioux Falls campus develop a deeper appreciation of South Dakota’s great outdoors.
If you or your children would like to get more involved in the great outdoors, then take a field trip to the Outdoor Campus East at 4500 South Oxbow Avenue in Sioux Falls. You can also find out more online by visiting GFP.SD.gov/TOC-East.