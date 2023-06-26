We’re not going to frighten you with the actual numbers. Quite frankly, you probably don’t need to hear the statistics to understand that even one child affected by childhood cancer is one too many.



That’s certainly the belief of the two people who joined us in the studio today. Gina George is the community relations manager for the non-profit, Voices Against Cancer. Rob Keisacker is the treasurer for the organization.



They joined us today to talk about their efforts to raise funds for pediatrics, pediatric cancer, and pediatric cancer research. And, more importantly, how you can help them.

Voices Against Cancer is a nonprofit organization that raises funds and awareness for the fight against cancer, with an emphasis towards childhood cancer and childhood cancer research. You can help their cause by purchasing a ticket for this year’s Culture Con event; the Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny Premier or making a bid in the Online Auction. Donations can also be made through paypal or venmo on their website VoicesAgainCancer.org.

Event details