Voices Against Cancer is a nonprofit whose mission is to raise funds and awareness for the fight against cancer, with an emphasis towards childhood cancer for childhood cancer research. They raise funds through celebrity appearances and conventions.



Gina George is the Community Outreach for Voices Against Cancer and Rob Keisacker is the Treasurer for Voices Against Cancer.



They joined us today to tell us about an upcoming event unlike any other in the area. It will include celebrities signing autographs, taking pictures and visiting with fans. They also had details on the 501st Legion, which is an international costuming group devoted to the Star Wars universe under Lucasfilm that works with different charities around the globe.