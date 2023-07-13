It’s one thing to encounter the heroes and villains of Star Wars on screen at your local movie theatre or in an at-home livestream, but it’s quite another thing to bump into the likes of C3PO, Emperor Palpatine, and Kryze in person. Yet that’s exactly the opportunity you have are being given this Saturday thanks to the 605 Pop Culture Con event. And entice you even more, today’s guests say the event also enables you to become a hero in the lives of KELOLAND kids with cancer. Dr. Louis George and his wife, Gina George, are the founders of Voices Against Cancer. They joined us today to tell us more about how this year’s event came about and what it could mean for area children facing a battle of their own.

Voices Against Cancer is a nonprofit organization that raises funds and awareness for the fight against cancer, with an emphasis towards childhood cancer and childhood cancer research. You can help their cause by purchasing a ticket for this weekend’s 605 Pop Culture Con event; the Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny Premier tonight or making a bid in the Online Auction. Donations can also be made through PayPal or Venmo on their website VoicesAgainCancer.org.