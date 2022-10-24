No matter the occasion, if you’ve ever received flowers before you know how special they can make you feel. Doc Nik’s Flowers and Gifts knows that feeling and are ready to help you create the perfect floral arrangement or pick out the perfect gift. We stopped by the full-service family-owned and operated shop to sit down with the CEO, Nikki Steffenson, to learn all about how and why they love spreading kindness one flower arrangement and gift at a time.

Behind the scenes at Doc Nik’s Flowers and Gifts with Brittany Kaye and Nikki Steffenson

Doc Nik’s Flowers and Gifts has been proudly serving the Hartford area. They’re a full-service local florist that is family-owned and operated. Their knowledgeable staff can assist you with placing orders for local delivery or anywhere in the world. You can find Doc Nik’s at 800 South Western Avenue. You can shop online or give them a call at 605-941-7961.