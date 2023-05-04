The national champion South Dakota State University Jackrabbits football team is heading to Target Field in the Twin Cities to take on the Drake University Bulldogs on September 16th. And KELOLAND Media Group is taking reservations for seats NOW on the VIP FANFare Bus Trip, so you can be there to cheer on the Jacks in person! KELOLAND News Sports Director, Grant Sweeter, joined us to explain more about why this is one SDSU game you don’t want to miss.

VIP FANFare Trip to Target Field details

Reserve your spot now for the VIP Fanfare Trip to Minneapolis. KELOLAND Media Group invites you to join us on this trip to see the SDSU Jackrabbits take on the Drake University Bulldogs in a football showdown at Target Field on Saturday, September 16th. The cost is just $145 per person and spots are selling fast.

Whether you want to grab your seat or need more information, you will find it all simply by scanning the QR code below. You can also visit keloland.com for more information.