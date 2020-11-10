Veteran’s Voices: Dr. Laurie Landeen

Chances are that when someone mentions a veteran, an image of a man in uniform immediately comes to mind. Yet, women make up around 16% of all U.S. enlisted forces and about 19% of the office corps.

Andrea Smith, first served in the United States Army as a college ROTC cadet, she then served the United States Army on active duty for four years and as a reserve for another four years. Today she considered herself part the forever military family. These days she is the Director of Facility Services at Augustana University.