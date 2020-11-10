Veteran’s Voices: Dr. Laurie Landeen

Dr. Laurie Landeen’s medical roots began with a residency at the University of Minnesota and later developed as part of her service in the US Air Force where she worked as a physician. She was a prior chief of the medical staff at Sanford USD Medical Center and is currently the clerkship director at the USD Sanford School of Medicine OB GYN Department. As part of our Veterans Voices focus this week, we wanted to take a closer look at how service in the military has helped springboard many veterans, like Dr. Landeen, to a career in medicine.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!