Veterans Voices: Don Jorgenson

The pandemic has many of us wishing for life to go back to normal. For many, it also has them wishing that the people they care about and themselves, stay healthy. What if we told you there is a Japanese legend that grants a person's wish, and all you need to do is fold one-thousand paper cranes?

Sara Lum is an origami artist who started her process of folding 1000 cranes at the start of the pandemic. She shares how we can make these delicate creatures and offers a bit more insight into the legend.