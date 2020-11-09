Veterans’ Voices: Andrea Smith

Chances are that when someone mentions a veteran, an image of a man in uniform immediately comes to mind. Yet, women make up around 16% of all U.S. enlisted forces and about 19% of the office corps.

Andrea Smith, first served in the United States Army as a college ROTC cadet, she then served the United States Army on active duty for four years and as a reserve for another four years. Today she considered herself part the forever military family. These days she is the Director of Facility Services at Augustana University.

Often overlooked in observances meant to honor ALL American veterans, we thought hearing from a female veteran as part of our Veterans Voices focus, would help us all get a better understanding of the unique aspects of being a woman in what was once largely just a man’s world.

KELOLAND Media Group is honoring those who served with a special presentation – ‘Veterans Voices’ next Wednesday. Tune in to hear the stories and see the impact veterans are having in our communities. ‘Veterans Voices’ airs on Wednesday, November 11th AT 6:30 CT 5:30 Mountain time right here ON KELOLAND TV. Veterans Voices is sponsored by Sanford Health.

Even in uncertain times – we’re ready to see you. Sanford Health. Health Lives Here.