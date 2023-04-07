You’ve probably noticed that more and more hybrid cars are popping up on roadways across the United States. That’s probably because car makers have been listening to American drivers who say they want to be driving more eco-friendly vehicles.

Ronnie Stovall is the Business Manager, with Vern Eide Mitsubishi in Sioux Falls. He joined us to tell us all about Mitsubishi’s hybrid vehicle, the Outlander PHEV.

From Southwest Minnesota to Northwest Iowa, if you’re in the market for a new or used vehicle, look no further than Vern Eide Mitsubishi of Sioux Falls. Proudly serving Sioux Falls, Harrisburg, Tea, and Brandon with unmatched quality and superior customer service, the Eide Effect is always on full display at Vern Eide Mitsubishi. You can find their inventory online and on-the-lot at 4501 East Arrowhead Parkway in Sioux Falls and at VernEideMitsubishi.com.