Vegas Classified: Honey Salt Restaurant and the LINQ Zipline

Leslie Frisbee with The CLASS Project is joining us today and she’s back with two points of interest in Las Vegas that she thinks should be on everyone’s itinerary.

Enter our Vegas Classified contest. This is your chance to win airfare for two, two nights stay at The LINQ Hotel, Tickets for two to the Mat Franco Magic Show and rides on the High Roller Ferris Wheel. You will also receive tickets to Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club and receive food and drink vouchers worth up to $250 to use during your stay.

All you need to do is head over to the Contests page. Give us your name, phone number, email address and birth date and you can be entered to win. You must be 21 years or older to enter. We will announce the winner on the show on November 14th.

The CLASS Experience

theclassproject.com

