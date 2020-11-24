Holiday feasts are full of tradition, from the turkey to the can-shaped cranberry sauce, but what if you wanted to take an old standard and give it an upgrade? An upgrade that might even make it healthier? That’s exactly what our guest wanted to do a decade ago when she first created a vegan variety of a Thanksgiving Day standard.
Whitney Werner, is a certified holistic health coach with She Lives Fit. She’s stopped by to show us how we can take the classic Green Bean Casserole and give it a vegan twist that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser. It might even cause those who don’t love the traditional dish to become believers. You can find the full recipe here.
Vegan Green Bean Casserole
