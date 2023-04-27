It’s not often that we get the chance to take part in something that could mean getting a new treatment for a disease or medical condition before it is available to everyone.



Yet that’s exactly what taking part in a clinical research trial could mean. It’s a chance to play a more active role in your own healthcare, while also helping to advance medical research that benefits us all.



Behind the scenes: Vance Thompson and Ashley Thompson



And as KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson found out on a recent visit to Vance Thompson Vision, their medical team is leading the way in medical research that affects how we see. And not just in KELOLAND, the benefits of their research are felt around the world.

If you’d like to find out whether you are a good candidate for a clinical research trial or just want to know more about your vision correction options, you are just one call away from your opportunity to get your answer.

More from Vance Thompson Vision: Vance Thompson Vision and the silent theft of vision

If you’d like to schedule a consultation with any one of the experts at Vance Thompson Vision to talk about which vision correction option is the best choice for you, give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-361-EYES that’s 3937. You can also find out more by visiting vancethompsonvision.com