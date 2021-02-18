Vance Thompson Vision: What is glaucoma?

Approximately 3-million Americans have been diagnosed with vision loss due to glaucoma. Glaucoma affects people from all walks of life and the vision loss they experience progresses so slowly that many people affected by the condition often don’t know they have it until their sight has already been compromised. That’s why regular vision checks are so important. We recently sat down with Dr. John Berdahl at Vance Thompson Vision in Sioux Falls and he says the earlier glaucoma is detected, the easier it is to treat.

